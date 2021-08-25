Fantasy Football 2021: Bounce-Back Players and Sleepers to Target in Mock Drafts

0 of 4

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

While fantasy football managers can easily spot star players who should produce at a high level, they can crush their competition with some shrewd picks that target bounce-back candidates and late-round sleepers.

Bounce-back players either sat out for a big portion of the 2020 season because of injuries or statistically had a down year. Christian McCaffrey lands in this category after he missed 13 games with multiple injuries last season. Yet the All-Pro running back will come off the board as the top pick in a lot of drafts. Managers should look for alternative options beyond the first round.

As for sleeper selections, carefully look through depth charts and check out preseason games to find unheralded players on the rise. You can pick them up in the double-digit rounds.

We'll highlight the top five bounce-back and sleeper targets with a deep dive on three players who undoubtedly belong on your draft radar. Each selection is listed with his average draft position (ADP) in 12-team point-per-reception leagues courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator.