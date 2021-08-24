Fantasy Football 2021: Players to Target Early in Drafts

1 of 6

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is a no-brainer top-five pick in most eyes, but his ADP still falls below Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry. And while he may never get the touches to outscore all of those guys and outproduce the fantasy field, he's actually a surer-thing than McCaffrey, Cook or Henry.

McCaffrey comes with durability concerns and has really only put together one megaseason out of four. That came in 2019, and he was also strong in 2018, but injuries derailed him in 2017 and 2020, and I don't totally trust him. Cook dominated the past two seasons but also dealt with injury issues in 2017 and 2018, and it's fair to wonder if the bruising Henry will slow down soon. The man has carried the ball 681 times the past two seasons.

But Kamara has been almost comically reliable as an elite fantasy producer. He's recorded between 1,300 and 1,700 yards from scrimmage in each of his four seasons, he's caught between 80 and 85 passes in each of those campaigns, and he's missed just four games due to injury in his career.

The Saints' quarterback situation is murky as they embark on the post-Drew Brees era, but that might mean even more work for Kamara as the safety valve and centerpiece of the offense. He could be in for his most productive year yet, and he's much less likely to blow up your fantasy team than the boomier and bustier guys typically drafted ahead of him.

Stat predictions: 92 REC, 1850 YDS, 21 TD