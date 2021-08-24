YRFI Night in America: The 1 YRFI Everyone Must Have on Their Tuesday MLB Card

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Every Tuesday during the MLB season is NRFI night in America.

What's an NRFI? It's a baseball betting proposition that stands for "no-run first inning," in which you bet there will be zero runs scored in the first frame. (Unless you're betting a YRFI: yes-run first inning.)

2021 NRFI record: 119-80 (59.7 percent)

119-80 (59.7 percent) 2021 YRFI record: 49-50 (49.4 percent)

49-50 (49.4 percent) As posted on Twitter, @ TroyHermo

Welp, back-to-back weeks with a hammer loss on the biggest night of the week. Our night. YRFI night in America. Followed the information, and it burnt us severely. I take full responsibility.

I also know, though, that sports betting is a marathon—not a sprint—and you have to take some losses on the chin to enjoy some hot streaks around the corner. I still trust the information more than I trust vibes, and when you get a game like we do today that has the information and vibes? Yessir!

Also, there is a rumor DraftKings will be boosting my selection today, and that has the Twittersphere buzzing about this can't-miss YRFI.





Hermo YRFI of the Week



1-Unit YRFI Play: New York Yankees (Andrew Heaney) at Atlanta Braves (Charlie Morton) [+100]

John Bazemore/Associated Press

-Andrew Heaney sports a 12-10 NRFI record this year, making him one of the more unpredictable arms in the majors betting-wise. Since putting on a Yankees uniform, he has a 3-1 YRFI record, giving up runs and homers in the first inning.

-Heaney has a well-below average 8.18 first-inning ERA this year, averaging 4.72 batters faced. Those lofty numbers make him a favorite for the YRFI almost every time he takes the bump. Heaney comes into a very unfriendly situation facing the No. 4 team in the league YRFI-wise, with the Braves averaging 0.69 runs a game in the first inning. At Truist Park, it's even higher: second best at 0.88. Almost a whole run!

-Braves bats have been on a tear lately. Here is 2-5 projected in the order last seven days:

Jorge Soler: 7-for-23 (.304) 2 HR

Freddie Freeman: 12-for-26 (.462) 2 HR

Austin Riley: 9-for-25 (.360) 2 HR

Dansby Swanson: 7-for-22 (.318) 0 HR

Nick Wass/Associated Press

-Ozzie Albies, who I call "Mr. First Inning," has been struggling of late but is still 29-for-93 (.312) with two home runs this year in the first inning and 108-353 (.306), with 15 homers lifetime in the first inning. If he gets on base, one of these guys hitting over .300 the last seven days should drive him in to cash the YRFI.

-The Yankees are hitting a lot better as of late. Key leadoff hitter for the Yankees, DJ LeMahieu, has a really good history—not only against Charlie Morton (.348 average in 23 at-bats)—but decent numbers in Atlanta 11-for-33 (.333). Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo have the potential to knock him in, but if they can't, Giancarlo Stanton will be waiting in the cleanup spot. The slugger is 9-for-28 (.321) with a homer in his career against Morton.





Hermos Corner

Getting Family and Friends in on the Fun of Your Sports Action



Spouses, boyfriends and girlfriends, relatives and even friends have all likely asked why you are so mad at a sporting event or why that base hit or field goal was so important to you.

They fail to grasp the feeling of the thrill. The thrill of making a wager and having it come through...or the pure agony of defeat. It's the highs and lows we live for that make this hobby so much fun. Why not show them? Even if they are skeptical, there are fun ways to introduce others to sports wagering without them even realizing they are getting in on it.

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

Idea 1: Sharing Your Action

A possible reason others think you're acting weird could be your overreactions to measly plays. Before the game, explain the bets you have and the reasoning behind each one. It sets the tone and the narrative for the sporting event you're going to watch.

Most family members will be supportive, especially if you start spitting some Hermo Map facts like "Mr. Day Game" Matt Olson prop stats, Ozzie "Mr. First Inning" Albies, umpire Jerry Meals over specials; the list goes on and on.

Hopefully, they will look for it, and when it hits...you look like a genius, and the respect you get is unmatched. If the reaction is negative, especially with your partner, explain an incentive if you win. Olson is hitting .370 during the day, the over 1.5 bases is +145, we hit this we will get drinks after the game.

Now she has skin in the game without even having skin in the game. It's genius, and suddenly they're watching every AB like it's the last one on earth. The prop wins, she's happy, and suddenly, when the A's play during the day, she starts asking, "Do you have something on this?" It's a great feeling to share the knowledge and wins with the people you love.

Idea 2: Family Parlays

Nothing more fun than getting everyone together to come to a consensus on a parlay for the day. Holiday NBA parlays or an NFL Thanksgiving parlays are some of my favorites. Family and/or friend constructed parlays give EVERYONE in the house something to root for. Even the kids in the house who have no idea what's going on catch on. Get chants going, get loud and build long-lasting memories with the family through sports gambling.





Idea 3: Family Prop Nights

Whether it's a birthday or even just a BBQ, find a game that's going to be on the slate and print off prop sheets for it. Have everyone put in $20 and choose nine props, and whoever hits the most props wins the pool. The same would work in an office setting. Suddenly that game is everything to everyone.

Every pitch matters. Every catch and reception count. Everyone is rooting for something, making it way more fun. I've seen so many people get into this hobby because of office or family pools for the Super Bowl.

"Wait, these things actually exist?" Yes, they do, brother, and they are awesome.

Idea 4: The Significant Other Play of the Day or Parlay

Similar to the family parlay, this can be done frequently with your partner. Give them a dollar and have them choose 5-7 games blind. It gives them some skin in the game with the reward that they get a new purse, tools, something of value to them if it comes in. You can even tee them up with 10 games you like and have them choose from the list.



Just know I understand. My wife thankfully likes baseball but is not a big fan of sports otherwise. I appreciate it when she comes into my world for a bit, but I also understand that gambling isn't for everyone, and nobody should be forced into it.

Exposing them via the Four Ideas to see if they enjoy is the fun part and getting them to understand, "OK, I see why you like this."

In the end, sports gamblers control their own destiny—unlike with other forms of gambling. We have the stats and the information in front of us, we are not pushing a button. People need to know there are better ways to get that dopamine, and one of them is playing the sports we love and watch every day.

The bigger the betting scene gets, the bigger the revenue for the sports leagues will be. This industry will be ever-growing, and there will come a time when your friend wants in.

I hope these ideas help you share our wonderful hobby of sports investing with your friends and family. Start with small games and then introduce them to the book. Together we can grow sports investing to mainstream investing.