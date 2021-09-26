A.J. Brown Ruled out by Titans vs. Colts After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has been ruled out of his team's Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a hamstring injury, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official site.

Brown was initially labeled as questionable to return due to his hamstring issue.

The receiver had zero catches on two targets before coming out of the game.

Brown has quickly emerged as one of the NFL's best wideouts since the Titans selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft. He topped 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons while catching 19 touchdowns in 30 games between 2019 and 2020.

He's recorded seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown so far during the 2021 campaign.

The 24-year-old Ole Miss product has faced some concern about his knees, though. He was on the injury report for much of the 2020 season and then underwent surgery on both knees in January. He missed practices throughout this year's training camp because on an injury to his right knee.

Julio Jones' arrival from the Atlanta Falcons in an offseason trade gives the Titans another top-tier target for quarterback Ryan Tannehill if Brown misses time. Chester Rogers and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine each scored touchdowns in Week 3 and could see extra snaps with the starter unavailable.

Tennessee features one of the league's most star-studded groups of offensive playmakers, with running back Derrick Henry joining the standouts from the aerial attack, so it should be able to overcome a short-term Brown absence. An extended stint on the sideline would be a major setback, though.