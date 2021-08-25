B/R App Community 2021 Fantasy Football Mailbag: How to Avoid Big-Time Busts

9 of 9

In the last mailbag, Rapid Fire was all about keeper questions. This time out, we'll diversify...and start with a keeper question.

Hey, I never said how much we'd diversify.

12-team .5 PPR 1 QB. Keep (Antonio) Gibson in the 7th or Lamar (Jackson) in the 11th? — @amur88

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is a top-five fantasy quarterback who is a great value in the 11th round. But Gibson is at worst a high-end fantasy RB2, and a top-12 finish is a possibility. Given the relative scarcity of running backs, getting him for a seventh-round pick is an absolute steal.

What's the deal with Jakobi Meyers? — @ForrestGump

After Meyers 3/56/1 line in last week's preseason game, his ADP is sure to shoot up this week. He is showing real upside as a late-round dart-throw with a puncher's chance of cracking the WR3 ranks in PPR formats. But don't get carried away, as passing-game volume (or the lack thereof) in New England will likely cap his upside.

I'm in a PPR keeper league. Two keepers each year. One will be Tee Higgins in the 14th. Who should be the 2nd? Dak Prescott (5th), Mike Williams (10th) or Giovani Bernard (13th)? — @aarrington88

Bernard is out because the Tampa backfield is too crowded. Given how much buzz has surrounded Williams this summer, he's tempting in the 10th, but that isn't especially good value. I'm generally not a "keep the quarterback" guy, but Prescott is your best bet in this particular instance.

Who do you take at pick No. 3 assuming Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey are gone? — @douglasquaid

In 20-plus drafts, I have yet to pick from the No. 3 slot. (On the other hand, it feels like I have picked at No. 8 about 47 times.) I've already voiced my concerns about Derrick Henry's workload and Alvin Kamara's offense earlier, so my pick would probably be Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys. He appears to be in excellent shape, and that Dallas offense could be in for a big-time bounceback in 2021.

Is James Robinson worth drafting? — @josephrios

This question was asked before rookie Travis Etienne suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury Monday night, but it allows me to offer an estimate on what that injury means for Robinson's fantasy value. Given his production as a rookie and the fact he should be in for a much larger workload sans Etienne, Robinson has vaulted inside the top 20 PPR running backs. In two drafts I participated in Tuesday, he didn't get out of Round 3.

.5 PPR. Need to keep one player. Choice is between Davante Adams, Travis Kelce and Calvin Ridley — CMac96

Wow. Talk about a nice problem to have. Adams and Ridley are both elite fantasy options who could finish the year as the No. 1 wide receiver. But they also play a much deeper position in fantasy drafts than Kelce, who has five No. 1 finishes at his position in a row. There's no wrong answer here, but it's easier to find value at WR after throwing Adams and Ridley back than to land a lock to be a top-three tight end if you let go of Kelce.

I have to keep 2 out of Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson, Terry McLaurin, Antonio Gibson or JK Dobbins. .5 PPR. Any thoughts? — @Afran

Assuming there's a viable option, you're going to want to keep at least one running back. Of this duo, Gibson is the better option. J.D. McKissic won't steal as many touches from him as Gus Edwards will from Dobbins. Keeping both backs is a consideration, but when you have a top-10 wide receiver like Robinson who should be among the league leaders in targets, you have to hang on to him. Gibson/Robinson is a good start for your team.

