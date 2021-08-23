Fantasy Football 2021: 3 Sleepers Generating Buzz After Preseason Week 2

1 of 3

Don Wright/Associated Press

Perhaps you were fooled into thinking Ben Roethlisberger was a thing of fantasy football's past. After all, the 39-year-old effectively had his 2019 season erased by injury, then didn't rank among the top 12 scorers at his position last season.

But the Pittsburgh Steelers have positioned him for success. Their receiving core is loaded, their running back room grew a lot more explosive with the arrival of first-round rookie Najee Harris and their offense perhaps gained a breath of fresh air with the promotion of new offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Roethlisberger got his first taste of the new offense Saturday and promptly posted a perfect quarterback rating by going 8-of-10 for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

"I thought he did a nice job," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters. "I thought we got what we wanted to get accomplished. ... He made good and fluid decisions and we were able to move the ball."

If Roethlisberger is healthy after 2019 elbow surgery, his fantasy potential is through the roof. In 2018, he was the third-highest fantasy scorer at his position, per FantasyPros.