Bold Predictions for Bears' 2021 NFL Season

David Banks/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears made the playoffs in 2020 despite posting an 8-8 record. Forging a more formidable roster for the long term was an obvious goal this offseason, as the team made a few significant changes.

The most notable was parting with 2017 first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback. The Bears brought in veteran Andy Dalton to replace him and traded up for Ohio State signal-caller Justin Fields.

A large portion of the 2021 season will be spent developing Fields as the quarterback of the future.

However, this doesn't mean that the Bears cannot also push for the postseason. They have been there twice in three seasons under head coach Matt Nagy and have many of the pieces in place to succeed. while Saturday's 41-15 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills was disappointing, there is plenty of reason for optimism this season.

Here are three bold predictions for Chicago's upcoming campaign.