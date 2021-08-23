Fantasy Football 2021: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty Advice

Fantasy Football 2021: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty AdviceAugust 23, 2021
There's a lot that goes into getting a fantasy football team ready for the start of a new season. Hopefully you have already been researching and preparing, as the 2021 campaign is set to get underway September 9.
Every fantasy football league is different depending on how many managers are involved, whether the scoring is a points-per-reception format and more. There's also a huge difference between dynasty/keeper leagues and ones in which you redraft every year. So there are a lot of factors to consider when reading fantasy advice and analyzing rankings.
Whatever type of league you're in, this is an important time of year considering drafts are taking place and managers are trying to figure out how to best construct their rosters heading into 2021. Not everybody is going to have success, but a key to having a strong season can be putting in the work now.
As the fantasy football season quickly approaches, here's a bunch of things that can help you set up your team: name ideas, top-50 PPR rankings and some advice for dynasty leagues.
Top Fantasy Team Names
Home Sweet Mahomes
Run CMC
Hot Chubb Time Machine
Lights, Kamara, Action
Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood
Cobra Kyler
Hurts So Good
Dak to the Future
Can't Stop the Thielen
Fresh Prince of Helaire
Jake Fromm State Farm
Fant Touch This
Pop Lockett Drop It
Catalina Wine Mixon
Top-50 PPR Rankings
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
4. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
5. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
6. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
8. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
9. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
10. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
11. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
12. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
13. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
14. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
15. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
16. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
17. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
18. Justin Jefferson, RB, Minnesota Vikings
19. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
20. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team
21. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
22. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
23. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
24. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
25. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
26. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
27. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
28. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
29. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
30. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
31. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
32. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
33. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
34. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
35. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
36. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
37. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
38. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
39. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
40. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41. Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans
42. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
44. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
45. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
46. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
47. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
48. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals
49. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
50. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
Dynasty Rookie Rankings, Advice
If you are starting a dynasty league this year, then your draft is going to be just like redraft leagues because there are no players on rosters, so everyone needs to assemble a team. The major difference is that these players will be staying with you for the long haul.
For leagues in which only a few players are keepers, it's less important to consider age when drafting. But if your dynasty league will only be drafting rookies every year from here on out, then age is a top priority.
That means there are things you would do during a redraft league draft that you may not want to do when setting up your dynasty league roster. You need young players you can build around for many years to come.
Tom Brady is a great quarterback to have in redraft leagues because he puts up strong numbers each year. But at some point, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller is going to hang it up. And while it doesn't seem like he's slowing down, he's 44, and that day will come.
Quarterbacks such as Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow will have much more value than ones such as Brady and Aaron Rodgers for that reason.
With that being said, if these older players fall way down the board and are available in the second half of your draft, it may not be a bad idea to draft one if you feel like you are set up for short-term success while also having a core of young players for the future.
In dynasty leagues that have been going for a while, here's a look at the best rookies who should be targeted from this year's draft.
Rookie Rankings
1. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
4. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
5. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
6. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
7. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
8. Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets
9. Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants
10. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
The top half of this list features great rookies to land because not only are they young, but they are also in situations that could lead to immediate success in the NFL. Najee Harris is going to get a lot of touches out of the Pittsburgh Steelers backfield, while Chase, Pitts, Waddle and Smith should get plenty of targets on their respective teams.
It will be interesting to see whether Trevor Lawrence ends up being a long-term play. The former Clemson quarterback clearly has a lot of talent, but he may experience growing pains in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has some areas that need improvement, and once that happens, Lawrence will likely thrive. It's just a matter of how quickly it happens.
A sleeper rookie who didn't make the top 10 is New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. He's impressing in the preseason, but it may be tough for him to get playing time this year because New England has a crowded backfield.
But if Stevenson keeps developing and more opportunities arise, he could be a breakout running back in the near future.