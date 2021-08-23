Fantasy Football 2021: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty Advice

3 of 3

Don Wright/Associated Press

If you are starting a dynasty league this year, then your draft is going to be just like redraft leagues because there are no players on rosters, so everyone needs to assemble a team. The major difference is that these players will be staying with you for the long haul.

For leagues in which only a few players are keepers, it's less important to consider age when drafting. But if your dynasty league will only be drafting rookies every year from here on out, then age is a top priority.

That means there are things you would do during a redraft league draft that you may not want to do when setting up your dynasty league roster. You need young players you can build around for many years to come.

Tom Brady is a great quarterback to have in redraft leagues because he puts up strong numbers each year. But at some point, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller is going to hang it up. And while it doesn't seem like he's slowing down, he's 44, and that day will come.

Quarterbacks such as Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow will have much more value than ones such as Brady and Aaron Rodgers for that reason.

With that being said, if these older players fall way down the board and are available in the second half of your draft, it may not be a bad idea to draft one if you feel like you are set up for short-term success while also having a core of young players for the future.

In dynasty leagues that have been going for a while, here's a look at the best rookies who should be targeted from this year's draft.

Rookie Rankings

1. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

3. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

4. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

5. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

6. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

7. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

8. Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets

9. Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants

10. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

The top half of this list features great rookies to land because not only are they young, but they are also in situations that could lead to immediate success in the NFL. Najee Harris is going to get a lot of touches out of the Pittsburgh Steelers backfield, while Chase, Pitts, Waddle and Smith should get plenty of targets on their respective teams.

It will be interesting to see whether Trevor Lawrence ends up being a long-term play. The former Clemson quarterback clearly has a lot of talent, but he may experience growing pains in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has some areas that need improvement, and once that happens, Lawrence will likely thrive. It's just a matter of how quickly it happens.

A sleeper rookie who didn't make the top 10 is New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. He's impressing in the preseason, but it may be tough for him to get playing time this year because New England has a crowded backfield.

But if Stevenson keeps developing and more opportunities arise, he could be a breakout running back in the near future.