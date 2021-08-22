Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: 49ers Should Still Tread Cautiously with Trey Lance

1 of 4

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Considering his extreme lack of experience even at the college level, it's a very good sign that in his second preseason game Sunday, 49ers rookie No. 3 pick Trey Lance rebounded from a poor start that included an interception and several inaccurate throws and put together a stellar performance.

Lance made several beauty plays on a last-minute touchdown drive to wrap up the first half and then did the same on a third-quarter scoring drive to finish 8-of-14 with 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Beyond the numbers, the complete package looked to be there for Lance, who displayed his big arm, his mobility and his resilience after digging an early hole following an up-and-down debut last week.

But as promising as the effort was—and as underwhelming as incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo was in his lone series—the 49ers should still take it slow with the North Dakota State product.

Lance's showing Sunday came against a whole lot of deep-roster backups for the Chargers, and for the second successive week he made several turnover-worthy throws. He wouldn't likely get away with those against stiffer competition in the regular season, and the contending 49ers can't afford to spend much time dealing with quarterback growing pains in a tough division.

Remember that Lance threw just 318 passes in college, none of which came at the FBS level and only 30 of which came during a 2020 season essentially scrapped by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ringer's Danny Kelly points out that he also threw just 113 passes in high school, and he only just turned 21 in the spring.

Lance's ceiling is a lot higher than Garoppolo's, but his floor is lower right now, and the 49ers' margin for error will be minuscule this season. The team will be tempted to show him off early, especially if he plays well next week, but they'd be smart to give him more time to develop and become acclimated.

It happened with Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, and those two turned out just fine.