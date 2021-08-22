Little League World Series 2021: Sunday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Prediction

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

Sunday is an important day in the 2021 Little League World Series because eight teams are going to be vying for the opportunity to play in their respective brackets' semifinal games.

With the first round out of the way, Sunday will see the number of undefeated teams in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, whittled down from eight to four. The tournament to this point is double-elimination, but it's always good to stay in that winners' bracket.

Sunday's schedule features all four second-round games in the winners' bracket. And while it isn't win or go home, the pressure will mount quickly for those that don't come out with a victory.

Here's a look at the four-game slate featuring some of the most talented teams in this year's all-American field.

Sunday Schedule

California vs. Ohio, 9 a.m. on ESPN

Hawaii vs. Nebraska, 11 a.m. on ESPN

Michigan vs. Texas, 1 p.m. on ESPN

Oregon vs. South Dakota, 2 p.m. on ABC

All times ET.

Predictions

California vs. Ohio

California and Ohio both pulled off minor upsets to get to the second round in the Tom Seaver championship. Both were the runners-up in their respective regions and beat a regional champion in their first-round games.

That's where the similarities end, though. Ohio didn't generate much offense, getting a walk-off single from Noah Davidson with the bases loaded in extra innings for the 1-0 win.

J.J. Vogel and Cooper Oden were key on the hill. The two pitchers combined to give up just two hits in eight innings of work.

California, meanwhile, had no issue getting its bats working. New Hampshire came into the tourney as one of the better pitching teams, but the West runner-up generated 10 runs.

Their patience at the dish was vital in that endeavor. Seven batters drew a walk, and Levi Cornett took a free base twice. That's how they scored 10 with just one extra-base hit as a team.

Prediction: California 5, Ohio 2

Hawaii vs. Nebraska

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Hawaii started its tournament bid strong. The Honolulu Little League program won the title in 2018, and though that group might not have played, this year's version is proving the league is once again a threat.

After going undefeated in its region to get to the championship, it lit up Connecticut 9-1 in its opener.

However, Hawaii will see one of the best one-two punches in the tournament when it faces Nebraska. Hunter Nepple and Kowen Rader teamed up to pitch the whole game against New Jersey. The duo only gave up one earned run throughout the whole game.

What they did at the plate may be even more important. Both hit doubles and accounted for three of the five runs drove in. That alone was enough offense to get the win.

The two will have to be on their A-games once again to slow down Hawaii's momentum and balance.

Prediction: Hawaii 7, Nebraska 3

Michigan vs. Texas

Michigan established itself as a championship contender with an unbeaten run through the Great Lakes regional. It didn't do anything to hurt that standing in an 8-0 win over Florida.

Ethan Van Belle continues to be a crucial part of the Michigan team. He reached first on all three of his plate appearances while delivering four scoreless innings on the mound. He's an electric player with the ability to propel Michigan to a win over anyone in the field.

Texas upset Washington in its first-round game. Starting pitcher Dylan Regala struggled with control early, but the bullpen helped retain the shutout. The Southwest runners-up had plenty of offense to get through, scoring six runs.

That's good for them because they will need all the quality at-bats they can come up with against Van Belle and the Michigan pitching staff.



Prediction: Michigan 4. Texas 2

Oregon vs. South Dakota

Oregon's Ben Robertson was one of the standout players of the first round. He not only went yard against the Mid-Atlantic champion Pennsylvania team, but he also delivered 3.1 innings on the mound without giving up an earned run.

Oregon will be looking for him to once again make a huge impact.

Robertson will face the other star of the first round in South Dakota's Gavin Weir. The lefty was dominant on the bump, firing off 5.2 innings of hitless baseball and drawing comparisons to MLB ace Chris Sale.

Weir also managed to drive in one of South Dakota's two runs.

It's fitting this closes out the schedule because it has a main event feel. Expect a pitching duel, and that favors Weir and South Dakota.



Prediction: South Dakota 1, Oregon 0