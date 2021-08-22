Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: There's No Ceiling for Jets' QB Zach Wilson

0 of 7

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The best part of NFL preseason football is seeing young players—whether they're high-round draft picks or fighting for roster spots—take the field and really compete for the first time.

Potential is easily the most alluring aspect of the game.

The idea of those individuals showing what made them so intriguing in the first place is a reason to be excited. In Week 2 of the preseason, the attention turned to yet another of the five first-round quarterback prospects.

The New York Jets received an A-plus effort from this year's second overall pick, Zach Wilson, in his second preseason start, but Wilson wasn't the only one to shine across the league.

Fellow Jet Bryce Huff, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, the Carolina Panthers wide receivers and more showed out as teams participated in the de facto dress rehearsal for the new three-game preseason schedule. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields may have taken a slight step back after an outstanding Week 1 performance.

Not every team bought into the new norm with multiple starters sitting out across the league. Those who did perform provided significant developments from another week of exhibition games.