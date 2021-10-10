Clyde Edwards-Helaire Won't Return for Chiefs vs. Bills Because of Knee Injury

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury.

K.C. added Edwards-Helaire to their already star-studded offense in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. He enjoyed a strong rookie campaign to the tune of 1,100 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns across 13 appearances last year.

The 22-year-old LSU product missed the end of the regular season and the start of the Chiefs' playoff run with a high-ankle sprain in 2020. He suffered another ankle injury during this year's preseason.

Entering Week 5, he tallied 291 rushing yards.

Darrel Williams figures to lead a Chiefs backfield committee whenever Edwards-Helaire is unavailable. Jerick McKinnon and Michael Burton are among the other options to handle carries.

Kansas City's offense leans heavily on the Patrick Mahomes-led passing game, making it easier to make up for an absence in the rushing attack. However, Edwards-Helaire brings a dual-threat element the unit will miss if he's sidelined.