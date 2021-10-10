X

    Clyde Edwards-Helaire Won't Return for Chiefs vs. Bills Because of Knee Injury

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) jogs off the field after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct.. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
    Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury.

    K.C. added Edwards-Helaire to their already star-studded offense in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. He enjoyed a strong rookie campaign to the tune of 1,100 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns across 13 appearances last year.

    The 22-year-old LSU product missed the end of the regular season and the start of the Chiefs' playoff run with a high-ankle sprain in 2020. He suffered another ankle injury during this year's preseason.

    Entering Week 5, he tallied 291 rushing yards.

    Darrel Williams figures to lead a Chiefs backfield committee whenever Edwards-Helaire is unavailable. Jerick McKinnon and Michael Burton are among the other options to handle carries.

    Kansas City's offense leans heavily on the Patrick Mahomes-led passing game, making it easier to make up for an absence in the rushing attack. However, Edwards-Helaire brings a dual-threat element the unit will miss if he's sidelined.

