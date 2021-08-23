Fantasy Football 2021: Hidden Gems to Target Late in the Draft

1 of 6

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

It's going to sound a little weird to highlight 33-year-old Ryan Tannehill as a hidden gem.

But an ADP of 8.07 as the 12th quarterback off the board sells him short. He finished seventh at his position in scoring last year despite a run-heavy offense by way of a 65.5 completion percentage with 3,819 passing yards and 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

While the offense lost wideouts Corey Davis and Adam Humphries and tight end Jonnu Smith this offseason, it also happened to add Julio Jones. Derrick Henry remains the centerpiece of the offense, but it's hard to see him getting another 378 carries too.

At this stage of his career, Tannehill has fallen a bit into the underrated category if he's hardly being drafted above Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, let alone behind Jalen Hurts.