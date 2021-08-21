Pacquiao vs. Ugas: Fight Time, Online Odds and Projected Winner

John Locher/Associated Press

On Saturday night, Manny Pacquiao steps into a boxing ring for the first time in more than two years. And it's possible he will walk out of it as the new WBA welterweight champion.

In order for that to happen, Pacquiao will need to defeat an opponent he hasn't had long to prepare for. Pacquiao was scheduled to fight Errol Spence Jr., but plans changed when Spence had to withdraw because of an eye injury. Now, Pacquiao will go head-to-head with Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Saturday's pay-per-view will begin at 9 p.m. ET. However, Pacquiao and Ugas won't be walking to the ring until around midnight ET.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into the Pacquiao-Ugas bout.

Odds

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Manny Pacquiao: -430 (bet $430 to win $100)

Yordenis Ugas: +290 (bet $100 to win $290)

Via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Preview, Prediction

Pacquiao is the heavy favorite, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The 42-year-old is among boxing's all-time greats, and even though he's getting on, he's proved in recent years that he's still capable of impressive wins.

Entering Saturday's match with a 62-7-2 career professional record, Pacquiao is on a three-match win streak. The last time he fought was July 20, 2019, when he won the WBA welterweight championship by earning a split-decision victory over Keith Thurman.

Pacquiao was never defeated for that title. He was stripped of the championship because of inactivity, and Ugas won it by earning a split-decision victory over Abel Ramos in September.

Pacquiao could be nearing the end of his boxing career, with his possibly running for president in the Philippines in the near future. But by stepping into the ring Saturday, it will mark the fourth decade in which he's had a pro boxing match.

"I never imagined what I would have accomplished in boxing from the beginning of my career leading up to now," Pacquiao said, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "I went from nothing to something in order to be an inspiration for people both inside and outside of the ring."

Ugas, meanwhile, wants to capitalize on an opportunity that it didn't seem like he was going to get until recently.

"I have prepared for 12 hard rounds," Ugas said, per Beacham. "If this is Pacquiao's final fight, then he's going to be up against a guy who brought his best and who is a world-class fighter."

And there's a good chance that this match will go a full 12 rounds. Nine of Pacquiao's past 10 fights have done so, while Ugas has gone the distance in four of his past five bouts. These men are going to hang in there and go back and forth in what should be a competitive match.

Still, don't expect an upset Ugas win. Pacquiao doesn't lose often, and this doesn't seem like a fight he's going to end on the wrong side of.

Pacquiao should impress and win more than enough rounds to be the victor on all the judges' scorecards. It will be a strong showing that will leave the fans hoping to see more of the boxing icon before he decides to hang up the gloves for good.

Prediction: Pacquiao wins via unanimous decision.

Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado, or Tennessee. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.