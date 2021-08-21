Fantasy Football 2021: 3 Rookie Sleepers Undervalued in Drafts

0 of 3

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Everybody knows the rookies who are most likely to make an impact in fantasy football in 2021.

Najee Harris is likely going to get a ton of touches out of the Pittsburgh Steelers backfield. Trevor Lawrence may immediately excel as the Jacksonville Jaguars' new franchise quarterback. Kyle Pitts should quickly become a top fantasy tight end with the Atlanta Falcons.

But there were seven rounds' worth of players taken during the 2021 NFL draft, and that's not to mention those who later signed as undrafted free agents. There are a ton of rookies entering the league, some of whom could break out and make a seamless transition from college to the pros.

Drafting an overlooked rookie who goes on to exceed their value can be a huge boost to league-winning fantasy teams. You never know exactly how a player will look once he starts playing on Sundays, but the high risk of those selections can yield a high reward.

Here's a look at three undervalued rookies you may want to target during fantasy drafts this year.