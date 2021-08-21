Fantasy Football 2021: Dynasty Draft Rankings, Keeper Advice and Team Names

2 of 3

On their surface, keeper drafts are fairly straightforward to navigate—keep your elite players and exchange the rest for rolls of the proverbial dice. However, it's important to keep league rules and current values in mind.

Not every keeper league is going to have the same system for retaining players. Some will tax an original-round pick for keeping a player (if you drafted Lamar Jackson, for example, you can keep him with a fifth-round pick), while others begin taxing at the top of the draft.

In some long-term keeper leagues, up to two players can be retained each season. Keeping the first will cost a first-round selection, while keeping the second will cost a second-rounder. In this format, draft values and draft positioning is critical.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, for example, has an average draft position of fourth overall, according to FantasyPros. If you're picking 10th in the first-round order and have Kamara on your roster, keeping him will likely provide more value than starting over.

If you are picking at the top of the first round, however, there may be more value in eschewing keepers and getting your choice of the available players—you are likely picking that high for a reason. Essentially, the lower you are in the pick order, the more valuable a keeper tends to be.

Dynasty drafts for ongoing leagues are less straightforward because they usually only involve incoming rookies and lower-tier players who aren't on rosters. Managers generally don't have to part with players to select in dynasty drafts, though they must meet roster limits.

Trades often come into play in dynasty leagues, as managers move future selections for draft capital and/or veteran payers—just like in real life.

When approaching yearly drafts or trade proposals, consider whether your team is rebuilding, looking to fix a few problem areas or ready to win. There's nothing wrong with packaging a few future picks for a productive veteran if your team is ready to make a run within the next couple of years. Managers looking at prolonged periods of basement-dwelling should take the opposite approach.

Drafts for new dynasty leagues are more akin to traditional yearlong drafts, though with extra emphasis on younger players. Remember, you are looking to build a dynasty, not a one-year wonder.

Managers should opt for a solid mix of immediate production and youth here while placing a diminished value on players close to retirement. A rookie quarterback like Trevor Lawrence, for example, has far more long-term value than an aging vet like Tom Brady.