Pacquiao vs. Ugas Weigh-In: Date, Start Time and Live Stream for Superfight

It's not the Manny Pacquiao fight that we thought we would be watching Saturday night. However, it's still likely going to be a competitive bout that lives up to the hype Pacquiao generates every time he steps into a ring.

Pacquiao will have an opportunity to win back the WBA welterweight championship he never lost in the ring when he takes on Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pacquiao was stripped of that title because of inactivity, as he hasn't had a fight since July 2019.

Ugas wasn't originally supposed to be fighting Pacquiao. The 42-year-old's opponent was going to be Errol Spence Jr., the unified IBF and WBC welterweight champ, but he withdrew from the bout because of an eye injury. Now, Ugas will try to capitalize on the opportunity to become one of the few fighters to defeat Pacquiao.

Before Saturday's fight, Pacquiao and Ugas will be participating in Friday's weigh-in. Here's everything you need to know heading into the event.

Weigh-In Information

Date: Friday, Aug. 20

Start Time: 5 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Premier Boxing Champions on YouTube

Fight Preview

There's a reason why Pacquiao is one of the greatest boxers of all time: he doesn't lose often.

In fact, Pacquiao enters Saturday's bout with a 62-7-2 professional record. His first pro fight occurred in 1995, so this will mark the fourth decade in which he has stepped into the ring. And there's a good chance he will again walk out the winner.

Pacquiao is on a three-fight win streak. His most recent victory was a split-decision win over Keith Thurman that saw Pacquiao capture the WBA welterweight championship. He'll return to Las Vegas a little more than two years later looking to do the same against a new opponent.

According to ESPN's Salvador Rodriguez, Pacquiao's trainer, Freddie Roach, believes the boxing icon is going to beat Ugas by knockout. But Pacquiao isn't focused on exactly how he will get it done.

"I'm sure he says that because he saw me training with a lot of discipline and passion because the fight with Spence was coming, but we will try to do our best in the ring," Pacquiao said, per Rodriguez. "We hope that everyone will like the fight."

Most of Pacquiao's recent fights have gone a full 12 rounds. Of his past 10 bouts, only one ended earlier: his seventh-round TKO victory over Lucas Matthysse in July 2018.

And Ugas won't be an easy opponent. He enters the bout with a 26-4 career professional record, which includes wins in his past three matches. His previous trip to the ring resulted in a split-decision victory over Abel Ramos in September to claim the championship that Pacquiao was stripped of.

Now, Ugas will have an opportunity to prove he deserves to keep that title over Pacquiao. The 35-year-old also seems confident heading into the bout.

"I'm 100 percent certain he cannot knock me out," Ugas said at Thursday's press conference. "I've done all the work and all the preparation. Over these past six years, I've really been hitting my stride, and I don't think Manny Pacquiao can knock me out."

Ugas might not come close to knocking out Pacquiao, either. Of Ugas' past five fights, four have gone 12 rounds. So we could be in store for a long bout between Pacquiao and Ugas that will end up being decided by the judges' scorecards.

Regardless of whether Pacquiao returns with a victory or an upset loss, it should be an entertaining fight. And if Pacquiao wins, he could still go on to fight Spence at some point.