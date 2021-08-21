Victor Ortiz vs. Robert Guerrero: Odds, Live Stream and Prediction

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former world champions Victor Ortiz (32-6-3, 25 KOs) and Robert Guerrero (36-6-1, 20 KOs) will both have chances to revive their careers when they face off Saturday as the co-feature event of the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas welterweight title fight.

The pay-per-view card will air live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, starting at 9 p.m. ET. The bout can be live streamed via Fox Sports or FITE.TV.

FanDuel has Guerrero as the slight favorite with -152 odds (wager $152 to win $100). The line for Ortiz is +120 (wager $100 to win $120), while a draw sits at +2,000. This fight would have been a blockbuster in the early 2010s, when each fighter was in his prime. But its hard to say what versions of these boxers we will get Saturday night because they have both been out of the ring for so long.

This is the first fight in more than three years for Ortiz, 34, who has been inactive since facing forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration in Ventura County, California, in late 2018. Prosecutors dropped the charges against him last year.

Guerrero is also returning after a long time away from the ring. His most recent fight was a win over Gerald Thomas in September 2019. Its part of a three-fight win streak that Ghost put together after a tough losing streak led to him briefly retiring in 2017. He says he's focused and planning on an action-packed fight against Ortiz.

"I got a lot of respect for Victor," Guerrero said, per DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen. "He's a great fighter, comes to fight all the time, and knowing that he does that, it's going to be a great fight. I'm ready to go and put in the work that I need to."

Guerrero built up a reputation as a tough pressure fighter when he moved up to welterweight in 2012. He was able to beat Andre Berto to win the welterweight world title but then failed to capitalize, losing to big-name opponents such as Floyd Mayweather Jr., Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia.

Like Guerrero, Ortiz defeated Berto in 2011 for his own brief reign as a welterweight champion. Since then, he's gone 3-4-1, with all four losses coming via stoppage. His most recent fight was a draw against Devon Alexander in February 2018. Despite the shaky record, Ortiz is confident he can handle Guerrero.

"I'm not much of a talker. I'll let my fists do the talking in the ring on Saturday night," he said, per Boxing News 24's Max Schramm.

Prediction

This fight is a toss-up considering we're dealing with two unknown quantities here. Ortiz has been away from the ring for a long time, and he could have trouble shaking off the rust. All of his recent wins have come against lackluster opponents. Guerrero, on the other hand, is four years older than Ortiz. If his speed and power are lacking, he might have trouble keeping a brawler like Ortiz off of him.

If Guerrero is lucky enough to be aging like the 42-year-old Pacquiao, he has a good chance at out-dueling Ortiz on the inside. Look for Guerrero to go after Ortiz's suspect chin and win a few big rounds on the way to a decision victory.

Prediction: Guerrero wins by unanimous decision.





