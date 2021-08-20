Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 2 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

2 of 4

James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Sunday, Aug. 22, 9:00am ET

Streaming: NBCSN, Telemundo

The first Nuno Derby is here, and it should be a decent match. Wolverhampton Wanderers dropped their opener at Leicester City 1-0, while Spurs, as mentioned, beat Manchester City 1-0 at a packed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

This match, however, will be the return of former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo to Molineux as Spurs boss. The drama! We all know about Tottenham's calamitous coaching search this summer, so there likely won't be a ton of animosity directed at Nuno given that he wasn't first choice to take over at the London club. Regardless, both sides will want to prove themselves as the attention of both sets of supporters will be on the bearded Portuguese frowning in Spurs' technical area.

Against Leicester, Wolves were asleep for 45 minutes and decided to wake up in the second period with a flurry of good opportunities, but they couldn't beat Kasper Schmeichel. Three attempts on target out of 17 shots is preseason form. And what did they have to show for it? A lot of nothing, as they were blanked on the scoresheet and bludgeoned by some Grade A trolling from Jamie Vardy, who scored a phenomenal goal and then howled at the Wolves supporters in the away end. Double blow.

They'll need to be much quicker and more precise in front of goal against Tottenham, which will be buoyed by its exuberant performance against the champions Sunday despite a shocking UEFA Europa Conference League defeat to Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday with a weakened squad.

Once again, Heung-Min Son was central to the win against City, and if Harry Kane does leave the club, the South Korea international will be the main attacking force for Nuno this season. There's no reason to think Son won't be up to the task, however, as he has been fantastic in white for the better part of the past five seasons, with 2020-21 being his best campaign to date (17 goals and 10 assists in the league).

If Nuno and Co. can work attacking prodigy Bryan Gil into the mix and alter the team away from being built around one hulking target forward with quick feet, they should cause most teams in the league problems in the attacking third. This match should be no exception, Kane or no Kane.

It will be tough for the home side against a motivated set of visitors from the capital. Hard to see anything but a Tottenham win here.

Prediction: Wolves 1, Tottenham 3