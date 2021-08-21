1 Player Each NFL Team Should Cut Before the 2021 Season

0 of 32

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason is underway. This means that teams are deep into the evaluation process and barreling toward final roster cuts. Several players we see over the next week-plus of preseason action will be gone by the time the regular season rolls around Sept. 9.

The first wave of cuts came last Tuesday, as teams had to move from 90 to 85 players. Rosters must be trimmed to 53 players by Aug. 31.

Making the final few roster cuts can be difficult for decision-makers. Players are regularly released on cutdown day only to emerge with different franchises. Taylor Heinicke was let go by the Carolina Panthers in 2019 and started a 2020 playoff game for the Washington Football Team. The fear of giving up a promising player is real.

However, not every cut is a brain-racking decision. Factors like past production, positional depth, positional value and cap implications can make some choices relatively easy. Today, we're going to examine this side of the spectrum.

Here, you'll find one player from each NFL franchise who should be released between now and cutdown day. Because of their lack of NFL experience, rookies have been excluded from this article, as have players likely to spend all of 2021 on injured reserve.