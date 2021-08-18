AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 18

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

For the first time in 20 years, Sting returned to the squared circle on TNT Wednesday night on Dynamite as he teamed with Darby Allin to battle 2.0's Matt Lee and Jeff Parker in a Texas Tornado Match.

The Icon's return to the squared circle, his first match since May's Double or Nothing, headlined a show that also saw the conclusion of The Five Labours of Jericho as Chris Jericho squared off with MJF.

An AEW Tag Team Championship defense by The Young Bucks and a major announcement from Sammy Guevara rounded out a show that continued to plant the seeds for All Out on September 5.