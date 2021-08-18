Fantasy Football 2021: Creative Team Names to Bring Excitement to Your League

0 of 5

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

As the 2021 NFL season approaches, fantasy managers are busy preparing for draft day. However, while identifying the right draft-day targets is important, coming up with a fresh, creative and exciting team name is also part of the equation.

The NFL is an evolving landscape, and so too is the world of fantasy team naming. One cannot exactly justify running "Feel the Brees" for the fifth consecutive year when Drew Brees has left the playing field for the broadcast booth.

Here, we'll dive into some updated suggestions for the 2021 season, along with a few still-relevant oldies but goodies. We'll specifically look at names based on individual players, broken down by position.

Since coming up with a winning roster is still kind of important, though, we'll first examine an updated fantasy big board for point-per-reception (PPR) formats.