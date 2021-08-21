Manny Pacquiao Net Worth, Projected Ugas Purse Earnings, Fight Predictions

John Locher/Associated Press

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will return to the ring for the first time in more than two years Saturday night when he challenges Yordenis Ugas for the WBA super welterweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, whose last bout was a split-decision victory over Keith Thurman in July 2019, was originally scheduled to face Errol Spence Jr., but the WBC welterweight champion was forced to withdraw from the clash last week because of an eye injury. Ugas stepped in on short notice to fill the void.

The 42-year-old said it's a bit of a challenge since he was preparing for Spence, a southpaw, and will instead face an orthodox fighter in Ugas.

"The only danger for this fight is the change in stance," Pacquiao told reporters. "I always consider myself a bipartisan boxer. I am happy to fight either right-handed or southpaw fighters. It's not a problem for me at all to switch the styles."

The Filipino heads into the bout having built a lucrative boxing career, though there's a bit of uncertainty about his financial portfolio. Celebrity Net Worth lists his net worth at $220 million, while Wealthy Genius is a little more bullish at $375 million.

Either way, he'll add to that nine-figure total Saturday night with a guaranteed purse of $5 million and a share of pay-per-view revenue that could push the final figure to around $25 million, according to AS.

It's a hard fight to handicap given Pacquiao's extended layoff and the fact that both fighters are prepping for an opponent with only 11 days' notice.

Pacquiao (62-7-2; 39 knockouts) bounced back from a shocking loss to Jeff Horn in July 2017 with impressive wins over Lucas Matthysse, Adrien Broner and Thurman before his hiatus.

Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs) has fought twice since Pac-Man last entered the ring, scoring victories over Mike Dallas Jr. and Abel Ramos.

Pacquiao hasn't shown the same knockout power during the second half of his career, earning just one stoppage since 2010, and Ugas, 35, has a career KO percentage below 50 percent, so there's a strong chance the fight could end up going the distance.

Pac-Man should be viewed as the favorite, but an upset isn't out of the realm of possibility.

Prediction: Pacquiao by unanimous decision.