Grading NFL's Latest Big Roster Moves

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

It's been five months since the start of NFL free agency, and while the activity has slowed substantially since then, teams are far from finished making moves.

As the start of the regular season approaches, teams are putting the finishing touches on their rosters, which have to be trimmed to 53 players by August 31. The cut from 90 players to 85 occurred on Tuesday. This led to some notable releases and a handful of trades. Meanwhile, one perennial Pro Bowler got the extension he's been awaiting.

Here, we'll break down the biggest roster moves of the past week and provide grades for each team involved—based on factors like proven production, potential upside and compensation.

Let's kick things off with a look at last week's trade between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.