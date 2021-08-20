Predicting Every Power 5 College Football Team's MVP for 2021 Season

3 of 9

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Baylor Bears: Jalen Pitre, S

Baylor's offense was a hot mess last season, and its defensive front seven wasn't much better. The secondary was solid, though, and just about every piece of that group is back as either a fourth- or fifth-year senior. Pitre is the biggest star among those defensive backs. He led the team in tackles last season and had a pick-six in back-to-back weeks.

Iowa State Cyclones: Mike Rose, LB

This could have gone any number of directions, as Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Xavier Hutchinson, Charlie Kolar and Will McDonald IV are all likely candidates for some end-of-season awards. But Rose is the heart and soul of this defense, equally capable of blowing up a play in the backfield or dropping into coverage for an interception. They aren't the same player, but don't be surprised if Rose gets a "Jabrill Peppers" amount of individual national attention if Iowa State is as good as it should be.

Kansas Jayhawks: Kenny Logan Jr., S/KR

Logan led the Jayhawks in both tackles and interceptions in 2020. He was also the team's top kick-returner, which is probably his most noteworthy skill, given how frequently Kansas allows its opponent to score. North Texas transfer Jason Bean is also a candidate to start at quarterback for the Jayhawks, which could be intriguing.

Kansas State Wildcats: Deuce Vaughn, AP

Vaughn's freshman season got a lot of folks reminiscing about Darren Sproles, largely because both of those versatile running backs are maybe 5'6" in the right pair of cleats. Regardless of his size, Vaughn had one heck of a debut year with Kansas State, rushing for 642 yards while gaining another 434 as a receiver. He also served as a kick returner late in the year, as the Wildcats tried to find as many ways as possible to get him touches.

Oklahoma Sooners: Spencer Rattler, QB

As long as Rattler doesn't get rattled, Oklahoma might be the team to beat this season—not just in the Big 12, but in the entire country. There are a bunch of extremely capable receivers at his disposal, and he showed throughout his redshirt freshman season that he has both the arm and the vision to put them to good use. An Oklahoma QB has won the Heisman four times in the past two decades, and Rattler may well be the next.

Oklahoma State Cowboys: Malcolm Rodriguez, LB

It almost feels wrong to highlight a defensive player as Oklahoma State's biggest star after the past few years of hyping offensive phenoms like Tylan Wallace, Chuba Hubbard and James Washington. But defense figures to be the Cowboys' calling card this year, and Rodriguez will be at the center of it all. The fifth-year senior was Oklahoma State's leading tackler in each of the past two seasons, and he'll be responsible for covering even more ground than usual following the departure of running mate Amen Ogbongbemiga.

TCU Horned Frogs: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB

Last year, much of the preseason talk about TCU was focused on the safety tandem of Trevon Moehrig-Woodard and Ar'Darius Washington. But as Big 12 quarterbacks tried to avoid those two ball hawks, a new star emerged. Hodges-Tomlinson led all Big 12 players with 13 passes defended last season, and now that Moehrig-Woodard and Washington are gone, he figures to be the one opponents try not to test too often.

Texas Longhorns: Bijan Robinson, RB

Robinson was the highest-rated running back in last year's recruiting class, and he wasted little time in delivering on that potential. Over his final four games of 2020, Robinson had 522 rushing yards and 129 receiving yards with 10 total touchdowns. If he can come anywhere close to that pace over a full 12- or 13-game season, there will be Heisman votes heading his way.

Texas Tech Red Raiders: Erik Ezukanma, WR

There has been no consistency at quarterback for Texas Tech over the past several years, but at least Ezukanma has managed to produce, leading the Red Raiders in receiving yards in both 2019 and 2020. If Oregon transfer Tyler Shough can stay healthy and lock down that QB gig, the two should form a beautiful relationship in what has long been a pass-heavy offense.

West Virginia Mountaineers: Dante Stills, DL

After racking up 14 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks in 2019, Stills regressed in 2020, finishing with just 9.5 and 2.0, respectively. Older brother Darius departed for the 2021 NFL draft, but Dante will be back for (at least) one more year in hopes of recapturing some of that 2019 lightning in a bottle.