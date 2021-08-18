Dolphins' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

1 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There are multiple positions up for grabs on the offensive line, and left guard appears to be a battle between Solomon Kindley and rookie Liam Eichenberg.

Just one week into the preseason it's still too close to call. Kindley did not do himself any favors in the first preseason game against the Bears. He posted a scary PFF pass-blocking grade of 45.7. For reference, other notable scores along the line were Matt Skura (81.5), Jesse Davis (81.3) and Robert Hunt (75.0).

The only positive for Kindley is that Eichenberg remains day-to-day with an injury, and he's also repped at right tackle.

"Liam is day-to-day (after the injury) and working his way to get back out there. We saw him at left guard. We've seen him at right tackle. I think Solomon (Kindley) did a nice job yesterday so that's good competition there at left guard with Liam," Brian Flores said, per Kyle Crabbs of Dolphins Wire. "But like we've said, we're going to play the best five, and they've all got some versatility."

Ultimately, the winner of the left guard position might depend on who wins the right tackle spot. Given the team's performance in the preseason game against the Bears, it would be safe to say that Jesse Davis holds the advantage outside, which might give a healing Eichenberg the nod at left guard.

Projected Winner: Liam Eichenberg