Every NBA Team's Biggest L of the Offseason

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks

The good times keep rolling in Atlanta.

The Hawks re-signed John Collins and Lou Williams. Trae Young got his well-deserved max extension. Delon Wright scratched an itch for a backup point guard. Gorgui Dieng covered the hole at backup center opened by Onyeka Okongwu's shoulder surgery. Oh, and Atlanta aced the draft despite picking 20th (Jalen Johnson) and 48th (Sharife Cooper).

With more than enough wing depth to cover Tony Snell's departure—the closest thing to a "loss" this club suffered—even nitpicking doesn't yield any offseason gripes.

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte followed its splashy 2020 offseason with an impressively solid 2021 summer. This looks like a roster built to run with LaMelo Ball, as it should. Essentially every new arrival is a plus athlete (or better), and the signing of Ish Smith will keep the pedal floored when Ball needs a breather.

Swapping out Cody Zeller for Mason Plumlee is a win. Replacing Devonte' Graham and Malik Monk with Smith and James Bouknight feels like another. The same goes for only partially guaranteeing the second year of Kelly Oubre Jr.'s contract. That's a lot of winning, and things will really get rolling if Charlotte can maximize high-ceiling rookies Kai Jones and JT Thor.

Miami Heat

You could maybe gripe about the years or dollars on some of the contracts Miami handed out this summer, but no team raised its ceiling more than the 2020 Eastern Conference champs.

Kyle Lowry scratches itches for shot-creation and point-of-attack defense while being a hand-in-glove fit with #HeatCulture. P.J. Tucker teams with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in what might be the best defensive trio in basketball. Duncan Robinson is still around to keep the offensive spacing from collapsing, and Victor Oladipo becomes a fascinating wild card the further he moves from May surgery on his right quadriceps tendon.

Locking Butler into a lengthy extension is the right way to treat a superstar, and adding Markieff Morris to the mix gives the frontcourt even more toughness and versatility. Pat Riley did it again.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns have zero interest in being one-year wonders in the West. They leaned all the way into their Finals run by throwing major money at Chris Paul (four years, $120 million) and Cameron Payne (three years, $19 million). They turned the 29th pick and Jevon Carter into sharpshooter Landry Shamet. They covered for the loss of Dario Saric (torn ACL in right knee) by adding JaVale McGee and keeping Frank Kaminsky.

Where are the Ls in all of this? You might be tempted to say giving a contract that rich and that long to the 36-year-old Point God, but only the first two seasons are fully guaranteed. It's an L-free summer for an ascending squad that could get used to all of these Ws.

Washington Wizards

Did the Wizards do enough so silence the Bradley Beal trade speculation? Sorry, Wizards fans, but that isn't happening—at least not before he puts pen to paper on a new deal.

But Washington bought itself time with Beal by reconfiguring the roster around him. It turned Russell Westbrook's mammoth contract into three rotation players, giving Beal a new backcourt mate and improved offensive spacing.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell (the return package for Westbrook) should all walk into significant roles on opening night. Spencer Dinwiddie can help Beal steer the ship on offense. Rookie Corey Kispert could be the top sniper in the freshman class. Add in wild cards like Aaron Holiday and Isaiah Todd, and this good summer could become a great one.