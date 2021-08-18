X

    Little League World Series 2021: Bracket Schedule, TV Info, Round 1 Predictions

    Alex Ballentine@Ballentine_AlexFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2021

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 25: Starting pitcher Egan Prather #24 of the Southwest Region team from River Ridge Louisiana pitches against the Caribbean Region team from Willemstad, Curacao during the Championship Game of the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium on August 25, 2019 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    The bracket is set for the 2021 Little League World Series, and 16 teams will descend upon Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to earn a spot in the history books. 

    The event is returning with a little bit of a modified look after being canceled altogether in 2020. Due to the logistics of holding an international tournament with the threat of COVID-19 spread, both regional champions and runners-up qualified for the tournament this year and no international teams will be in the tourney. 

    Despite the lack of international flair, there should still be plenty of fun baseball ahead. It creates the potential for a team who wouldn't have typically qualified to go on to win the whole thing. 

    From Hawaii to New Hampshire the first round has teams from all over the country. Here's a look at how things will get started in Round 1 of the double-elimination tournament along with where and when you can take in the games. 

           

    LLWS Round 1 Schedule

    August 19

    Hawaii vs. Connecticut, 1 p.m. on ESPN

    Tennessee vs. Ohio, 3 p.m. on ESPN

    Nebraska vs. New Jersey, 5 p.m. on ESPN

    New Hampshire vs. California, 7 p.m. on ESPN

            

    August 20

    Pennsylvania vs. Oregon, 1 p.m. on ESPN

    Michigan vs. Florida, 3 p.m. on ESPN

    Louisiana vs. South Dakota, 5 p.m. on ESPN

    Washington vs. Texas, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

    All times ET.

        

    Key Dates

    August 19: Round 1 Begins

    August 21: Round 2 Begins

    August 28: Tom Seaver and Hank Aaron Finals

    August 29: Little League World Series Championship Game

        

    The action starts with Hawaii vs. Connecticut at 1 p.m. on ESPN on Thursday. Hawaii last produced a world series champion in 2018 when it defeated South Korea 3-0 in the final.

    This team doesn't have any members from that championship team returning. They'll also have to deal with the loss of their ambidextrous pitcher Tyler Shindo. The 12-year-old has decided to forgo the tournament to honor a previous commitment to play at Team USA's National Team Identification Series in North Carolina, per Sam Spangler of KHON2.

    Still, Hawaii's bats should make it a threat to make a run in the tournament once more, even without Shindo's pitching. In the West Regional tournament, the team never scored fewer than seven runs and scored in the teens twice. 

    Expect that firepower to guide it to a second-round berth against Connecticut. 

    The Tennessee squad is another team to watch on Day 1. The Southeast Regional champions went 5-1 in their tournament to get to Williamsport. 

    Nolan Brown—who is the son of Vanderbilt pitching coach Scott Brown—has been integral in the team's run thus far. He mashed four home runs and 14 RBI in their six regional games.

    Little League @LittleLeague

    Nolan Br💣wn slams his 4th home run of the Southeast Region tournament! #LLWS https://t.co/Oq6FvmgJkb

    It'll take on an Ohio team that has a star pitcher in J.J. Vogel. The young man fanned 13 batters in a no-hit effort on its way to the tournament. 

    Joe Danneman @FOX19Joe

    The Hamilton West Side All-Stars are going back to the Little League World Series for the 5th time in team history. Pitcher J.J. Vogel pitched a no-hitter. Striking out 13 of the 15 outs he recorded. https://t.co/nXU7rytlyk

    He'll have to be on his game to shut down the high-powered lineup from Tennessee, but he should be up to the task. 

    Day 2 features a couple of contenders for the title as well. Michigan rolled through the Great Lakes qualifier with an unbeaten record. They have a dominant pitcher in their own right in Ethan Van Belle. He went 4-0 with a 0.47 ERA and 24 strikeouts in the regionals. 

    It should advance past Florida in the 3 p.m. game. 

    Louisiana produced the World Series champion in 2019. River Ridge Little League routed Curacao 8-0 in the final. Now a group of young men from Lafayette will attempt to bring another championship to the Bayou State.

    Lousiana gave up three total runs in four games on its way to Williamsport. That pitching and defense should be enough to get it to the second round with a win over South Dakota.

