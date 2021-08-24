Ranking Every NFL Starting Quarterback Entering 2021 Season

0 of 32

In the NFL, quarterbacks are the center of attention. Whether or not they're to praise or blame for the outcomes of games, we usually focus on the production and status of that position.

A team's quarterback can limit its offensive production or put it in playoff contention.

Let's find out where each starting quarterback stands for the 2021 season. Who's the cream of the crop? Which signal-callers have a lot to prove or need to worry about their job security?

We'll rank each quarterback with a strong emphasis on production over the past two to three seasons and their outlook for the 2021 campaign. Because of the latter criterion, a signal-caller's supporting cast can become a deciding factor in the pecking order.

We'll also look at traits and recent trends.

Dual-threat quarterbacks will have an advantage over pocket passers because of their ability to contribute to the rushing attack or take pressure off a subpar offensive line, which underscores the signal-caller's impact. We'll favor players on the upswing over those on the decline or coming off significant injuries. High-volume passers are rewarded since they need less complementary help to elevate an offense.

