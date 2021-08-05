Ranking the NFL's Top WR Trios Entering 2021 Season

0 of 5

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Pick your poison. Who's a defense going to stop when an offense features a trio of wide receivers all capable of creating mismatches, getting open and producing chunk plays?

Today's NFL base offense is a three-receiver set. According to Sharp Football's Warren Sharp, offenses used three wide receivers 60 percent of the time last season.

The Cincinnati Bengals took this approach to team-building during April's NFL draft. Despite already having two quality wide receivers in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, they invested this year's fifth overall pick in the position's top prospect, Ja'Marr Chase, instead of fortifying a shaky offensive line.

The Bengals now feature one of the game's best trios, and though they could very well be held back by their front five, production was not the only factor considered.

To determine the game's best threesomes, a combination of each wide receiver's skill set, projected statistics and potential upside was weighed.

Sure, the Green Bay Packers have Davante Adams, but no other wide receiver on that roster scares opposing defenses. We're looking for teams with three receivers who can take over, though a couple of the teams listed have two top-tier receivers and a third who is underappreciated.

