NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Possible John Klingberg Extension, Senators, More

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

John Klingberg has spent his entire seven-year NHL career with the Dallas Stars, and he remains under contract for one more season. But if it was up to him and the team, his time in Dallas won't end at that point.

The Stars and the 29-year-old defenseman have had discussions regarding an extension, according to DallasStars.com's Mike Heika, who reported that while these talks are happening, "the current level of contracts for NHL defensemen could make this tricky."

"It could happen any day now or they could ride it out for the entire season," he wrote. "The Stars would love to get this done, obviously, but trying to make everything fit with [Miro] Heiskanen's new deal is, like I said, tricky."

Last month, Heiskanen signed an eight-year, $67.6 million extension with Dallas, which impacted the team's financial flexibility. The Stars have also been active in free agency this offseason, adding a few new contracts to their payroll.

It's clear why Dallas would also want to keep Klingberg, who has tallied at least 32 points in each of his seven seasons while also providing solid defensive play. But the Stars will need to figure out how to get it done.