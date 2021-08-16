Immediate Reactions to College Football's 2021 AP Preseason Poll

0 of 5

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

When the preseason AP Top 25 is released, anticipation for the college football season only builds. And in the initial 2021 poll, the usual suspects are leading the way.

Alabama grabbed the No. 1 spot for the fourth time in six years, securing 47 of the 63 first-place votes. Behind the defending national champions are Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia, which all received at least one first-place vote.

As always, remember that a preseason poll is mostly entertainment. The rankings will change very quickly, so we suggest you not be distraught at your favorite team's or biggest rival's standing.

Still, the AP poll provides an excellent look at consensus opinions—and we're exploring some of the most notable results.