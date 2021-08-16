2021 NFL Predictions: Fantasy Studs and Duds at Every Position

0 of 6

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

If everyone could take Patrick Mahomes, Derrick Henry, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, and Travis Kelce on their fantasy roster, we’d all be competing for our league’s championships. There are a few dozen players across the board that will put up massive numbers every single year, and a fantasy owner is lucky to get two or maybe three of them on their squad. At the other spots, value picks are what decide whether you’re contending for a championship in the final few weeks of the season or are subject to whatever punishment is dealt out to the last-place finisher.

A couple extra points (not the through-the-uprights kind) can make that difference, and finding the player or two that gets you those is often much more of an art than a science. It’s nearly impossible to predict whether a running back will get those three extra receptions per game or if a kicker’s offense is good enough to get into field-goal range but not so good they score every time in the red zone and never kick it. It’s also a best guess scenario, but it’s not a completely thoughtless exercise.

Here are the best bets for breaking through this fantasy season if you don’t get your dream team lineup.