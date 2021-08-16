2021 NFL Predictions: Fantasy Studs and Duds at Every PositionAugust 16, 2021
2021 NFL Predictions: Fantasy Studs and Duds at Every Position
If everyone could take Patrick Mahomes, Derrick Henry, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, and Travis Kelce on their fantasy roster, we’d all be competing for our league’s championships. There are a few dozen players across the board that will put up massive numbers every single year, and a fantasy owner is lucky to get two or maybe three of them on their squad. At the other spots, value picks are what decide whether you’re contending for a championship in the final few weeks of the season or are subject to whatever punishment is dealt out to the last-place finisher.
A couple extra points (not the through-the-uprights kind) can make that difference, and finding the player or two that gets you those is often much more of an art than a science. It’s nearly impossible to predict whether a running back will get those three extra receptions per game or if a kicker’s offense is good enough to get into field-goal range but not so good they score every time in the red zone and never kick it. It’s also a best guess scenario, but it’s not a completely thoughtless exercise.
Here are the best bets for breaking through this fantasy season if you don’t get your dream team lineup.
Quarterbacks
Studs: Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford
Duds: Joe Burrow, Ben Roethlisberger, Kirk Cousins
Prescott and Stafford have significant injury histories, but when healthy, they are fantasy beasts. Stafford gets a fresh start in Los Angeles where he’ll have an upgraded offensive line and slate of skill position players around him, plus a dynamo play caller in Sean McVay. Prescott is surrounded by some of the best talent in the league yet again, and Herbert put together one of the more impressive rookie campaigns we’ve seen in recent memory last year.
On the flip side, Burrow is coming off last year’s devastating ACL injury, and the Bengals didn’t exactly fortify the offensive line during the offseason. He has a lot of young skill position talent, but can he stay upright to get the ball in their hands?
Running Backs
Studs: Jonathan Taylor, Najee Harris, Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Duds: David Johnson, Chase Edmonds, Kareem Hunt
It used to be that drafting a running back in the first couple rounds guaranteed a workhorse who would get 25-30 touches per game. Now, not so much. Unless you can snag Derrick Henry or Christian McCaffrey, you’re likely looking for a clear-cut starter who will have to share some touches. After a midseason slump last year, Taylor outscored his expected point production in each of the Colts’ final six games, and he gets one of the easiest schedules in the league this year. Harris, while a rookie, should see a significant workload as the Steelers’ No. 1 back. Edwards-Helaire didn’t meet some pretty oversized expectations as a rookie last season, but with what seems to be a healthy Patrick Mahomes and a revamped offensive line, he could really break out.
Wide Receivers
Studs: Keenan Allen, Julio Jones, Cortland Sutton
Duds: Terry McLaurin, Kenny Golladay, Michael Thomas
Because of the variation in production, receiver is often the biggest difference between winning and losing games. Very few can be counted on for double-digit receptions, 100-plus yards and a touchdown every week, so finding the guys who tend to get open more often or get lots of red-zone targets is key. Hence, Allen, Jones and Sutton. The latter two either missed some or all of last season due to injury, but Jones gets a fresh start with Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee, and Sutton is one of the league’s rising stars when healthy. Allen, meanwhile, is the favorite target of Justin Herbert, and he’s caught more than 100 passes in three of the last four seasons.
It feels strange to include Thomas on the other side of this list, but his injury status and the unpredictability of Jameis Winston makes him a hard No. 1 to count on. Golladay left the friendly confines of Detroit and Matthew Stafford to join up with Daniel Jones, who has been wholly inconsistent his first two years in New York. McLaurin could have a similar issue with Washington’s quarterback situation, with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke all in the mix.
Tight Ends
Studs: Kyle Pitts, Noah Fant, Tyler Higbee
Duds: Hunter Henry, Anthony Firkser, Jonnu Smith
There are few, if any, players as NFL-ready from last year’s draft class as Kyle Pitts. He steps into a situation in Atlanta where he could be Matt Ryan’s major safety blanket now that Julio Jones has departed. Fant, who slightly underperformed last year, is one of Drew Lock’s favorite targets, and with Sutton back, could see some openings as defenses shift their attention to Denver’s talented wideouts.
Although Henry has a very stable quarterback situation, his inability to stay healthy raises some concerns. He’s only played in 26 games during the past two seasons, and while he’s been productive, having a starting tight end out for even a few games can really set a team back. Firkser was a bit of a breakout player last year behind Jonnu Smith, but with Julio Jones now in the fold, it’s hard to see him getting a starter-worthy amount of targets. Smith, meanwhile, remains a really good player, but with the uncertainty at quarterback in New England, there are better options available.
Defenses
Studs: Philadelphia, Seattle, Arizona
Duds: Baltimore, Indianapolis, New England
None of these units have gone through a wholesale change from a year ago, so much of their projection comes down to the strength of offenses they will face. Philly, Seattle and Arizona all have schedules that rank among the 12 easiest in the league for defenses. That does include the latter two facing each other twice as division rivals. Meanwhile, the three duds all face slates that rank among the five toughest in the league.
Kickers
Studs: Ryan Succop, Greg Zuerlein, Rodrigo Blankenship
Duds: Younghoe Koo, Nick Folk, Ka’imi Fairbairn
There’s arguably no position more dependent on the rest of the team than kickers are. As mentioned above, being on an offense good enough to move the ball down the field is extremely important, but they can’t be too good at converting inside the opponents’ 30-yard line, or otherwise there aren’t enough opportunities. Koo was a huge beneficiary of this last year in Atlanta, but he could take a step back with Julio Jones taking away a big downfield threat for the Falcons.
Zuerlein and Succop, meanwhile, could benefit from being attached to extremely potent offenses in Tampa Bay and Dallas that have the chance to put up a lot of yards and points.