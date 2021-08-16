Bears' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are looking to bounce back from a 2020 campaign that yielded a playoff berth but an underwhelming 8-8 record. Revamping the roster is part of the equation, and one of the biggest moves of the offseason was Chicago's decision to move on from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

To replace the 2017 second overall pick, Chicago brought in veteran Andy Dalton. The Bears then drafted Ohio State's Justin Fields 11th overall, trading up to do so. Obviously, the quarterback competition has been the story of Bears camp thus far, but it's not the only key position battle worth following.

We got an early glimpse at some of these competitions on Saturday, when the Bears opened their preseason against the Miami Dolphins.

Here, we'll take a look at the quarterback competition and two other key battles ahead of Week 1. We'll dive into the latest buzz and make early predictions for how things will unfold for each.