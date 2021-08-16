Patriots' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

0 of 3

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Cam Newton is listed as the No. 1 quarterback on the New England Patriots' unofficial depth chart. But rookie Mac Jones is impressing in training camp. Who will be under center when the team begins the 2021 regular season on Sept. 12?

That's one of the biggest decisions that the Pats face as they try to finalize their roster and figure out depth chart for the upcoming season. There are also some other battles taking place, with players looking to earn either starting jobs or at least spots on the 53-man roster.

New England opened its three-game preseason slate with a 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team on Thursday, which gave the team an opportunity to evaluate its players in a more competitive setting. The Patriots still have road matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles (Thursday) and Giants (Aug. 29) to come, which could help them figure out some of the tough decisions they are facing.

Here's a look at how several key battles are going during camp for New England, along with projected winners.