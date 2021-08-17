2021 NFL Predictions: 2nd-Year Players Set to Become Breakout Fantasy Stars

0 of 3

Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, rookies didn't experience a full offseason program in 2020. However, with a campaign under their belts and time to go through the basics this summer, several upstart talents may blossom into fantasy football stars in their second seasons.

In most cases, managers can easily spot a prime breakout candidate. Typically, these players have starting roles or a pathway to more snaps because of injuries or the departure of a former teammate.

Because dual-threat running backs have so much value in point-per-reception leagues, managers should focus on budding talents at that position to build the foundation of their rosters. With that said, don't lose sight of other players with star potential.

Let's take a look at two running backs and a wide receiver with the opportunity to become second-year fantasy studs.