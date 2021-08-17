2021 NFL Rookies Who Have Disappointed in Training Camp, Preseason

0 of 5

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

It's isn't all hype and highlights for some of the most notable rookies of the 2021 draft class.

Onlookers know the big names putting on shows in training camp and the preseason. Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Patrick Surtain II, to name a few, have made big splashes already.

But the other side of the coin is the high-profile draft picks not meeting expectations just yet. Whether it's not getting notable playing time or just not putting up notable numbers, there are a handful of rookies who need a big turnaround over the next two weeks before the regular season starts.

These are the rookies who have disappointed over the first half of the summer stretch before season openers.