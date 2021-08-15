Madden 22: Release Date, Top Player Ratings, New Features, Preview and More

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

It's beginning to feel a lot like football season. All 32 NFL teams have been conducting training camps the past couple weeks, and preseason games are well underway.

Fantasy football drafts are taking place. Game tickets are being purchased (and for many, for the first time since 2019). It's almost time to watch another exciting season of NFL action.

Another sign that football is near? Madden NFL 22 is set to be released, as this year's edition of the football video game will come out Friday. And for those who preordered, they will have access beginning Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know about Madden 22.

Top Player Ratings

Los Angeles Rams RE Aaron Donald: 99

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams: 99

Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: 99

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes II: 99

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: 99

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins: 98

Cleveland Browns RE Myles Garrett: 98

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 98

Dallas Cowboys RG Zack Martin: 98

Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey: 97

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs: 97

New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore: 97

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 97

For complete player ratings, check out the EA Sports site.

New Features and Preview

Let's start with the game mode that many people wanted to see improved the most: franchise mode.

Before Madden NFL 21 was released, EA Sports had made it clear that it wasn't going to be adding much to franchise mode. The social media reaction was not favorable to that news, and people began pushing for upgrades.

That started to happen with midseason updates, and it continues in a much bigger way in Madden 22. There are a few ways that franchise mode has been improved in this year's edition.

First, everything looks different, as franchise mode has a new hub. It's a much-needed overhaul that gives the mode a fresh feel. And when going through the tabs, you will notice a few different things from last year's game.

Staff management has returned, meaning you can hire offensive and defensive coordinators to serve under your team's head coach. There are also talent trees and a staff points system that allows you to upgrade all of your coaches. A new weekly strategy feature allows players to go in depth to develop offensive and defensive game plans for upcoming matchups.

Franchise mode also has a season engine with storyline moments, cinematics, press conferences and more cutscenes. And it will get even better after the game comes out. EA Sports is working on a significant scouting overhaul, which the company is targeting to add to the game in September.

But that isn't the only component of this year's Madden that has new features and upgrades.

Face of the Franchise career mode is back with the theme of "United We Rise." Your player can now be on defense, with linebacker joining quarterback, running back and wide receiver on the list of positions you can choose from.

One of the biggest new in-game features is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, so it won't be included in the previous-gen consoles. It's called dynamic gameday and will feature a momentum meter, which includes home-field advantages called M-Factors. Each team will have an exclusive advantage at its disposal.

The Yard and Superstar KO modes are back, and they are now connected via class progression. So whatever you do in one will carry over to the other.

There are plenty more minor tweaks and upgrades in Madden 22, so make sure to check out all the gridiron notes on the EA Sports website.