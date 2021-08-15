Fantasy Football 2021: Joe Burrow and Bust Candidates to Avoid

1 of 3

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Burrow is likely going to have a tremendous career with the Cincinnati Bengals. But he's only 24 with 10 games of NFL experience. He's also coming off ACL and MCL tears that ended his rookie season, so he may not be quite as mobile to begin his sophomore campaign.

That's why Burrow may not put up the type of fantasy numbers that warrant a spot in the starting lineup. There are plenty more reliable, proven quarterbacks who will be available in the eighth round (Burrow's average draft position per Fantasy Football Calculator) and one of them will likely be the way to go.

The Bengals also may rely more on their running game as Burrow gets back into the swing of things. Joe Mixon is healthy and could get more touches than ever with Giovani Bernard no longer on the team.

If you are in a league that starts two quarterbacks, Burrow could be a decent pickup, especially if he plays up to his potential and gets better as the season goes on. But in most leagues, he's going to be closer to bust status with less fantasy relevance. Wait until he breaks out in 2022 before relying on him to lead your fantasy team.