Madden 22: Teams That Will Dominate Online with Elite NFL Player Ratings

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

It's almost time to head back to the virtual gridiron, as the release date for Madden NFL 22 is quickly approaching. This year's edition of the popular football video game is set to come out Friday, and those who preordered will have access beginning Tuesday.

Everybody has their favorite Madden game modes. Among them are ones that require you to go online so that you can take on someone else rather than just constantly playing against the CPU.

Many online Madden gamers take to Madden Ultimate Team, a mode in which you try to construct the best possible team of cards while completing challenges and playing online games to earn virtual currency to spend on packs or in the auction house. However, it can also be fun to play online exhibition games in which you use regular NFL teams with their real-life rosters.

Although Madden 22 isn't out yet, team and player ratings have been released, so you can see which teams may be the best to use, as well as which ones should be fun to play with.

Here's a look at several teams that will likely be dominant in online exhibition matchups.