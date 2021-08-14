Madden 22: Teams That Will Dominate Online with Elite NFL Player RatingsAugust 14, 2021
Madden 22: Teams That Will Dominate Online with Elite NFL Player Ratings
It's almost time to head back to the virtual gridiron, as the release date for Madden NFL 22 is quickly approaching. This year's edition of the popular football video game is set to come out Friday, and those who preordered will have access beginning Tuesday.
Everybody has their favorite Madden game modes. Among them are ones that require you to go online so that you can take on someone else rather than just constantly playing against the CPU.
Many online Madden gamers take to Madden Ultimate Team, a mode in which you try to construct the best possible team of cards while completing challenges and playing online games to earn virtual currency to spend on packs or in the auction house. However, it can also be fun to play online exhibition games in which you use regular NFL teams with their real-life rosters.
Although Madden 22 isn't out yet, team and player ratings have been released, so you can see which teams may be the best to use, as well as which ones should be fun to play with.
Here's a look at several teams that will likely be dominant in online exhibition matchups.
Kansas City Chiefs
Overall Team Rating: 90
Offense Rating: 96
Defense Rating: 78
Star Players: QB Patrick Mahomes II (99 overall rating); TE Travis Kelce (99); WR Tyreek Hill (98); SS Tyrann Mathieu (95); LE Chris Jones (90).
The Kansas City Chiefs don't have a great defensive rating in this year's game. But their 96-rated offense is the best in Madden 22—no other team has an offense rated higher than a 92. And it's usually much more fun to play on offense than defense, right?
Kansas City is one of only two teams to have two players rated 99 (Mahomes and Kelce). Not only that, but it also has the 98-rated Hill at wide receiver. Like in past years, that trio is going to be difficult for players on defense to stop.
Mahomes' 81 speed, 97 throw power, 96 throw under pressure and 98 throw on the run ratings make it so you can recreate some of the quarterback's wild real-life plays in which he rolls out, extends a play and still finds a way to make things happen. With Kelce, Hill and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (84 rating) around Mahomes, this is a fun offense to use in Madden.
As long as Mahomes is in his prime, the Chiefs are going to be one of the best teams to take on to the virtual gridiron.
Baltimore Ravens
Overall Team Rating: 88
Offense Rating: 84
Defense Rating: 85
Star Players: LT Ronnie Stanley (93 overall rating); CB Marlon Humphrey (92); QB Lamar Jackson (91); RE Calais Campbell (90); CB Marcus Peters (88); TE Mark Andrews (88).
This is a well-rounded team that is equally strong on both offense and defense. There aren't many holes on the Baltimore Ravens depth chart, as it has four players rated in the 90s and 13 rated in the 80s.
Of course, the No. 1 reason why the Ravens should be a great team to use in Madden 22 is Jackson, who has one of the most impressive skill sets in the game. The 91-rated quarterback has blazing 96 speed to pair with 92 throw power, 91 throw under pressure, 93 throw on the run and 97 play action.
Jackson also has some solid playmakers around him, including Andrews, running backs J.K. Dobbins (81 rating) and Gus Edwards (79) and wide receivers Marquise Brown and Sammy Watkins (both 80s). Plus, rookie receiver Rashod Bateman (72 overall rating and 92 speed) could quickly improve with in-season updates.
Baltimore is likely to be used by a lot of online Madden players. And if you go up against the Ravens, you are going to need to focus on trying to prevent Jackson from going on the move.