Fantasy Football 2021: 2-Round Mock Draft, Top Team Names and League Names

Round 1

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

4. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

6. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

7. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

9. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

10. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

11. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

12. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

As you would expect, a bunch of running backs went off the board in the opening round, with 10 going in the first 12 picks. That includes each of the first five players who were selected.

It's no surprise that McCaffrey, Cook, Kamara and Henry were the first four players taken because that's the case in the majority of drafts. However, there are numerous directions in which those who own the No. 5 pick can go. And in this simulation, Elliott was picked.

Adams and Kelce are both worthwhile players to consider at No. 5, as each is the clear best at his position. And in the latter's case, he's in a class of his own at tight end, which is why he's the rare player at the position worthy of getting selected in the first round.

But Elliott is a solid pick at No. 5 too. The Cowboys running back is looking to have a bounce-back season after he rushed for a career-low 979 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. And there's a good chance he will if quarterback Dak Prescott stays healthy and can lead Dallas' offense to success.

Another thing of note in this mock draft simulation is that Taylor was still available at No. 12, which would be a steal. There's reason to believe that he could put up bigger numbers than a few of the running backs taken ahead of him.

Taylor had a solid rookie season in 2020, rushing for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 games, and he could take a big step forward this year, especially if the Colts offense is more productive as a whole.

Round 2

13. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

15. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

16. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

17. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

18. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

19. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

20. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

21. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

22. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

23. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

24. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

While the first round was all about the running backs, the second round had a run on wide receivers. There were eight wideouts taken, including four straight to end the round, a run that could have continued at the start of the third round.

Jefferson should bring tremendous value at the No. 24 pick considering he had one of the best-ever rookie seasons by a wide receiver in 2020. He had 88 receptions for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns, solidifying himself as the Vikings' No. 1 receiver. So he's going to have plenty of passes coming his way in 2021.

Although only three running backs were taken in the second round, one of them was the first rookie to be selected in this draft. Harris is getting a lot of hype heading into his debut season for the Steelers, and there's a good chance that he lives up to that potential.

Last season as a senior at Alabama, Harris was a touchdown machine, getting into the end zone 30 times in 13 games against some tough SEC competition. There's a risk in taking him early in fantasy drafts—as there is with any rookie—but the former Crimson Tide standout should get plenty of opportunities to touch the ball as the lead back in Pittsburgh.

The first quarterback also came off the board in the second, as Mahomes was selected with the No. 17 pick. That's usually much too early to be taking a QB, but Mahomes' consistent production and incredibly high ceiling mean it isn't a reach to add him at this point in a draft.

No tight ends went in the second round, but it could be worth taking the 49ers' George Kittle or the Raiders' Darren Waller toward the end of the round, as they are the only players at the position who could play as well as Kelce. In some mocks, you will see one of these two getting drafted by this point.