Every NFL Team's Biggest X-Factor Heading into 2021 Season

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

An NFL team's X-factor can take many shapes and sizes.

Merriam-Webster defines the term as "A circumstance, quality or person that has a strong but unpredictable future."

Unpredictability is the key. Organizations generally know who their core players are. Those individuals serve as tentpoles for the entire roster, while others, who don't yet carry that same weight, can become the difference in a season.

Last year, the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen went from a middling and inconsistent quarterback that flashed his immense potential to an MVP candidate. Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson tied with Aaron Donald with the league's second-most sacks at 13.5. Fourth-round rookie L'Jarius Sneed converted from safety to corner and developed into a Super Bowl starter for the Kansas City Chiefs. These are but three examples across the entire league. So many more can be found.

Not every player named as an X-factor needs to be an All-Pro or even a Pro Bowl-caliber player, either. The goal is simple: Those named have a real chance to make their team better relative to their current standing.

Some may be obvious. Others certainly won't be. But each has the potential to exceed expectations.