Madden 22: Release Date Info and Newest Features

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Madden NFL 22 launch date is only one week away, with the game set to be released Aug. 20. If you preordered, you'll get to begin playing on Tuesday. But some have already gotten to whet their appetites with a taste of the new game.

On Thursday, EA Play subscribers could download a 10-hour trial of Madden NFL 22, both on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as well as the last-gen consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One). Even if you don't have EA Play, you could still read articles and watch YouTube videos showcasing the entire game for the first time.

So while the game is still four days away from being able to be played without a time restriction, there's now a clearer picture of how the new features in Madden NFL 22 will impact the game.

Heading into the release of this year's game, there was one big question on many gamers' minds: How much will franchise mode be improved? EA Sports didn't intend to change much prior to last year's game, and the social media reaction caused the company to put more focus on the popular mode.

While some of those upgrades trickled into Madden NFL 21 throughout the year, it was always known that the more substantial improvements would have to wait for Madden NFL 22. And now, they're here. But are they enough?

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There's a new franchise hub, staff management has returned with a new points system and talent trees and weekly strategies can be implemented.

However, Madden NFL 22 franchise mode can't be fully graded yet because the upgraded scouting system won't be in the game at launch. When EA Sports released the details of the mode, it shared that the scouting upgrade will be included in a title update "targeted for September."

Patches Chance of RealSport101.com wrote that this year's franchise mode may be better, but there's still room for improvement.

"We'll need more time to get a full overview of how Franchise looks in Madden 22, but so far indications are 'better, but not enough,' and that rings true with the fact that huge additions like scouting aren't even due to land until next month," Chance wrote.

As for the other game modes, there will be some upgrades, but there aren't a ton of new features.

Face of the Franchise career mode is back, and this year's theme is "United We Rise." The most notable difference is that your player can now also be a linebacker if you want, in addition to the returning positions of quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

Madden Ultimate Team brings back most of its core features, but it has replaced the chemistry system. Instead of having to go through individual players and add chemistry, there are now strategy items that can be applied to your team. Also, it's now possible to change players' X-factors and abilities at halftime of games depending on how things have been going.

The Yard and Superstar KO are both back in Madden again this year, with class progression now carrying over between the two modes. The Yard has a challenge-based campaign that can be played solo or co-op, while Superstar KO has added the ability to play as complete NFL teams.

For complete information on Madden NFL 22, make sure to read through the gridiron notes on the EA Sports site.