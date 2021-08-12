Cam Thomas, Tre Jones & NBA Surprises to Watch from Day 5 of Vegas Summer League

3 of 4

David Dow/Getty Images

Nineteen-year-old rookies drafted 27th overall are almost never expected to get regular run on title contenders. And Cam Thomas' situation, specifically, is even more extreme than that cookie-cutter outline. He is joining the closest team to an inevitable champion the NBA has next season.

It isn't merely that the Brooklyn Nets have more than enough offensive firepower in Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. It's that they have all of those megastars and then Joe Harris, and then Blake Griffin, and then Patty Mills. The rotation is full up on human buckets, both of the shot-creator and long-range missile varieties.

Thomas' summer-league numbers don't necessarily mandate the Nets break the typical rookie-on-a-contender mold, either. It took him 21 shots to drop 25 points, and he missed all of his three-point attempts.

To hell with traditional box-score interpretations, though. Thomas looks the part. The level of difficulty on his jumpers is through the roof—tough enough to make both Harden and Irving proud. Thomas is so comfortable flinging up step-back threes it's genuinely terrifying, and there's a suddenness to his pull-up middies that bears the slightest resemblance to the speed at which KD and Kyrie uncork their own.

Oh, Thomas also went boom-boom-pow down the stretch of Thursday's win over the Washington Wizards. He dropped in some trademark jumpers in the second half, left an imprint at the foul line (9-of-10) and hit not one, but two monstrous shots in crunch time—including the sudden-death game-winner that came off a broken play and should probably be described as a one-footed, running three-pointer.

Fitting Thomas' play style within Brooklyn's ecosystem may prove tough. He'll have to defend his ass off if he wants consistent burn. More than that, he must acclimate to playing more off the ball. That's fine. He ducked in for a nice cutting basket during the third quarter, and pockets of space won't be hard to come by in lineups that feature at least two of the Nets megastars.

And lest we forget, Brooklyn's Big Three isn't the most durable troika to date. KD missed roughly half of the 2020-21 season. Kyrie sat for 18 games and a chunk of the playoffs and has, historically, battled all sorts of injuries. Harden has so far been an ironman, but that's sort of a working-on-borrowed-time red flag. A hamstring injury limited him down the stretch of last season and during the playoffs.

There will be nights, by choice or by force, in which the Nets are operating below full strength. Optimism springs eternal at summer league, but dammit if Cam Thomas doesn't look like he could be an entertaining-as-hell stopgap when Brooklyn is shorthanded.