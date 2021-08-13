Rockets' Jalen Green Exits Summer League Game vs. Raptors with Hamstring Injury

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Houston Rockets rookie guard Jalen Green left Thursday's Summer League matchup versus Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors with a sore right hamstring, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

That ended his night after he posted 13 points and three boards in 12 minutes.

"Yeah it's pretty much caution," Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said on NBA TV regarding Green's removal from the game (h/t Mark Berman of Fox 26). "He just felt a little tightness. So we're gonna be extra careful and have him back there getting some treatment. We have two days off between this game and our next. So we'll see how he's doing."

Barnes wasn't much luckier, limping to the locker room in the first half with a left ankle injury, per Blake Murphy of The Athletic, though he returned to the game in the second half.

Green, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, has been balling during Summer League. He put up 23 points and five boards in his debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers, showing his natural and explosive scoring ability.

He was even better in Houston's matchup against the Detroit Pistons and top overall pick Cade Cunningham, going off for 25 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Green took that matchup personally.

Thus far, the Rockets have to be pretty pleased with their selection.

Granted, let's not put Green in the Hall of Fame just yet. Shotmakers generally pop in Summer League, where players don't have as much of an opportunity to develop chemistry or put in a full offensive or defensive game plan. There's more individual play as a result. Green may come back down to earth a bit once the real games start.

But it's still a make-or-miss league, and Green is making his looks in the Summer League. His upside and potential are clear. At the very least, he looks like an early contender for Rookie of the Year.