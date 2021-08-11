X

    Sanya Richards-Ross Discusses Abortion Before '08 Olympics on 'Untold Stories'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2021

    Sanya Richards-Ross, Francena Mccorory Natasha Hastings and Allyson Felix, from left, of the United States pose with their silver medals during the ceremony for the women's 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships at the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
    Ng Han Guan/Associated Press

    Sanya Richards-Ross is a five-time Olympic medalist who competed at three different Games (2004, 2008, 2012).

    But before the 2008 Olympics, the 400m star had to make an incredibly difficult choice. On B/R's Untold Stories, she opened up about getting an abortion before those Games:

    1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

    2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

    3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

    4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

    5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

    6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

    7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

    8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

    9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

    10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

    11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

    12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

    13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

    14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

    15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

    16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

    17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

    18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

    19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

    20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

    Right Arrow Icon

    "Right before the Olympics, I found out I was pregnant. And I literally have an abortion the day before I fly to Beijing. People will say, you know, 'Just have an abortion.' Well, you don't just have an abortion. It was extremely traumatic for me and I go to the Olympics and I literally feel like I don't deserve to be there. And so to have to make a choice like that, where it's like I knew I wanted to have a family but I wasn't ready. My husband and I weren't ready. And I knew I wanted to be an Olympic gold medalist. Do I make this choice, like to do that? Yeah, I went into the Olympics with a very heavy heart."

    You can watch the full episode below.

    1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

    2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

    3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

    4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

    5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

    6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

    7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

    8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

    9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

    10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

    11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

    12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

    13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

    14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

    15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

    16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

    17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

    18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

    19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

    20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

    Right Arrow Icon

    Richards-Ross would go on to win a bronze medal in the 400m and a gold medal in the 4x400m relay in Beijing, before claiming gold in both events four years later at the London Games. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!