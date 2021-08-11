Sanya Richards-Ross Discusses Abortion Before '08 Olympics on 'Untold Stories'

Ng Han Guan/Associated Press

Sanya Richards-Ross is a five-time Olympic medalist who competed at three different Games (2004, 2008, 2012).

But before the 2008 Olympics, the 400m star had to make an incredibly difficult choice. On B/R's Untold Stories, she opened up about getting an abortion before those Games:

"Right before the Olympics, I found out I was pregnant. And I literally have an abortion the day before I fly to Beijing. People will say, you know, 'Just have an abortion.' Well, you don't just have an abortion. It was extremely traumatic for me and I go to the Olympics and I literally feel like I don't deserve to be there. And so to have to make a choice like that, where it's like I knew I wanted to have a family but I wasn't ready. My husband and I weren't ready. And I knew I wanted to be an Olympic gold medalist. Do I make this choice, like to do that? Yeah, I went into the Olympics with a very heavy heart."

Richards-Ross would go on to win a bronze medal in the 400m and a gold medal in the 4x400m relay in Beijing, before claiming gold in both events four years later at the London Games.