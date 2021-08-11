Fantasy Football 2021: Running Backs to Avoid in Drafts

0 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

In fantasy football, there's no such thing as a "Do Not Draft" list.

Sure, you can plug that exact phrase into the Google machine and come up with pages and pages of results, but it's framed in a more extreme manner than it's implemented in reality. "Do Not Draft" really translates to "Be Careful About Drafting These Players at Their Current Costs."

Really, it's no different than the exercise we're tackling here by identifying three running backs who don't pass the smell test at their current average draft position (ADP), accessed courtesy of FantasyPros.