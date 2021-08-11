Dolphins Players to Watch Ahead of Preseason Week 1

0 of 3

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins will get their first official game situation reps in their preseason opener on Saturday against the Chicago Bears.

While some may shrug at the beginning of the preseason due to limited snaps for the starting 11 on both sides of the ball, the action is crucial for the organization in setting up its depth chart and figuring out who will make the back end of the roster.

For fans, it will provide an opportunity to see some of the work that's going on at training camp put into action.

So, while these games might not mean much to experienced veterans on the roster such as Xavien Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah or Jerome Baker, they are incredibly important for the younger players.

Here are three specifically who will be worth keeping an eye on Saturday.