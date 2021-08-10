Fantasy Football 2021: 5 Players Generating Buzz Entering Preseason Week 1

1 of 5

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Trey Lance isn't getting taken until late in fantasy drafts, if he even gets picked at all. And he may not help your team early in the season, considering the rookie is currently the backup to Jimmy Garoppolo.

However, the 21-year-old's performance so far in training camp can't be ignored, as he continues to show his potential fantasy upside.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows noted last week that the rookie "has been unafraid to go deep and to throw outside the numbers." And he had two practice sessions last week in which he threw only two total incompletions, going a combined 20-for-22, per Barrows.

It's hard not to get excited about Lance's potential and what he could do for a San Francisco offense with plenty of talented playmakers. While the 49ers have maintained that Garoppolo is the starter, can they keep sending him out during the regular season if he's unimpressive knowing Lance is on the bench in waiting?

San Francisco opens its preseason slate with a home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night. If Lance plays well in that game and the following two preseason contests, perhaps he'll work his way into the starting job sooner than some expected.

Even if it doesn't happen in the short term, the North Dakota State product has the skills and athleticism that make him an enticing choice late in fantasy drafts, one who could give your team a huge second-half boost.