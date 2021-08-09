5 Fights You Want to See After UFC 265

0 of 5

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

UFC 265 is now in the rearview mirror.

The card, which went down in Houston, Texas, on Saturday night, was topped by an interim heavyweight title fight between unbeaten Frenchman Ciryl Gane and prolific knockout puncher Derrick Lewis. Gane defeated Lewis with a masterful performance, confounding his foe with a blend of footwork and distance management en route to a third-round stoppage win.

UFC 265 was co-headlined by a bantamweight fight between former featherweight king Jose Aldo and long-time contender Pedro Munhoz. Aldo put forth a vintage performance, touching Munhoz up for three rounds to earn an impressive decision victory.

Other highlights of the card included a huge win from welterweight contender Vicente Luque, who defeated grappling specialist Michael Chiesa with a first-round D'Arce choke, and a pair of decision wins from Tecia Torres and Song Yadong, who beat Angela Hill and Casey Kenney, respectively.

We've already told you what we think should be next for the stars of UFC 265, now we're giving you the floor. Here are some of the fights you want to see following this action-packed card in Houston.